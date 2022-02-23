What You Should Know Before Getting Surgery To Remove Belly Fat

There are many good reasons to lose excess belly fat. According to Harvard Health Publishing, the fat on your stomach is at the center of many health issues including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Removing excess abdominal fat through diet and exercise can lower your risk of developing these diseases. However, removing belly fat with liposuction won’t offer the same health benefits. According to the New York Times, while this procedure does effectively remove fat, it does not give you the same cardiovascular benefits that you would get if you lose the same fat by eating a healthier diet and exercising.

It is also important to remember that you don’t need a completely flat stomach to be healthy. Women often find it very difficult to get rid of extra fat on their stomachs, but this is because some fat is necessary to protect reproductive organs before and during pregnancy (via Bustle). Some fat on your stomach shouldn’t be a reason for worry as long as you live a healthy lifestyle.