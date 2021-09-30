What time does morning sickness begin in pregnancy? Cures, symptoms and remedies

EXPECTING a baby can be one of the happiest times in a woman’s life, but it can come with its struggles.

Morning sickness is one of the most common problems.

Here is everything you need to know about the problem that plagues mums-to-be.

What is morning sickness? When does it begin and stop?

Morning sickness is nausea and vomiting that occurs during the early stages of pregnancy – usually in the first 12 weeks.

While the experience is unpleasant, it doesn’t usually put your baby at risk and should clear up by weeks 16 to 20 of pregnancy.

Experts believe that the sudden changes in hormones and reduced blood sugar could cause this condition. However, there is no single cause.

There are some women more susceptible than others to morning sickness.

Morning sickness should not be confused with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of nausea or vomiting that can occur during pregnancy. This condition requires specialist treatment.

Hyperemesis gravidarum was a condition that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, experienced during her three pregnancies.

What are the symptoms?

Some women vomit, others feel nausea but not sick.

The term “morning sickness” is confusing as the condition can actually strike at any time of day – in fact some women feel sick all day long.

Around half of all pregnant women experience vomiting, and over 80 per cent of women experience nausea in the first 12 weeks – both usually fade as the pregnancy progresses.

Former Big Brother Chanelle Hayes revealed she had lost two stone and had to be admitted to hospital after suffering from extreme morning sickness.

What is the best way to tell if it’s morning sickness?

A woman may feel neauseated when she wakes up in the morning. This could be a sign that she might be pregnant.

You can feel sick from many factors, such as acid reflux, migraines, noroviruses, labyrinthitis, or other infections. Sometimes, it disappears without any known cause.

There are some signs that may indicate you are pregnant, such as bloating, headaches, mood changes, tenderness in the breasts, and missed periods.

Morning sickness can be a problem if you’re pregnant.

Pregnant women can also become sick.

The NHS says you should see your GP or call 111 if you’re vomiting and are unable to keep anything down, have signs of dehydration, feel weak or dizzy, have a stomach ache, have a high temperature, vomit blood or have lost weight.

Is there a way to get rid of morning sickness?

People suffering from morning sickness should make lifestyle changes.

According to the NHS, these include:

Resting up/getting more sleep

Drinking plenty of fluids

Eating little and often

Eating high carbohydrate meals that are low in fat

Eating dry or plain foods – such as crackers

Eating cold food, rather than hot

Avoiding cold or sweet beverages

Wearing comfortable, loose clothing

Finding something to distract yourself

A new drug named Xonvea has also been announced as a potential cure for morning sickness.

Your GP might recommend a short-term course in an anti-sickness medicine, which is safe for use during pregnancy, if your morning nausea is severe.

Acupressure may be another option.

Natural remedies are also popular among mums-to be. These include: