What The Younger Cast Is Doing Next

Debi Mazar (Maggie Amato)

In the role of Maggie Amato, Liza’s lesbian best friend and roommate, Debi Mazer was certainly a spirited character in Younger. Outside of this TV Land series, Mazar is best known for her live-wire performance as Shauna Roberts in HBO’s Entourage. She also starred in Cooking Channel’s Extra Virgin and played main roles in L.A. Law, Civil Wars, Temporarily Yours, Working, and That’s Life. As a voice actress, furthermore, Mazar can be heard in MTV’s Good Vibes. Her other television credits include Happy!, Power, Katy Keene, Arde Madrid, Ugly Betty, Living with Fran, The Practice, 7th Heaven, and Friends.

Most recently, Debi Mazar played a fictional version of herself in HBO Max’s The Other Two. Currently, she’s filming Netflix’s The Pentaverate. Additionally, on the big screen, Mazar reprised her role as Shauna Roberts in 2015’s Entourage. The actress can also be seen in Goodfellas, Malcolm X, The Doors, Little Man Tate, Singles, Toys, Empire Records, Batman Forever, Bullets Over Broadway, Trees Lounge, and Jungle Fever. Furthermore, Mazar has lent her voice to the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.