What Really Happened Between Janet Jackson And Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and Janet Jackson first met at the 2002 Grammy Awards. Rumors circulated that the actor and pop star were dating, but McConaughey deflected the reports and claimed the two were “just friends,” per ET Online. More tea would follow. The pair exchanged numbers, according to reports. They had been talking about music and chatting at the show. The “Fool’s Gold” actor described Jackson as a “dear lady” at the time, per The Telegraph.

Jackson was the first one to admit that they dated. However, it wasn’t until much later that their romance ended. “I guess we did date,” she told Upscale magazine (via Marie Claire). The singer didn’t talk about it because of the brief duration of their relationship. “He is a great guy and such a sweetheart. It was just for a minute, that’s why I am so hesitant to mention it,” Jackson stated.

McConaughey finally spoke out about his relationship with Jackson in 2019. While appearing on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the actor was asked to "confirm or deny" a past relationship with Jackson. McConaughey laughed so hard that he finally relented and admitted to having a brief relationship with the pop singer. "We went and had dinner, one night … That was sorta it," he said.