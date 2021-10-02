What kind of candy corn is the best? + Photos

What kind of candy corn is the best? + Photos
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

WINNER: Even people who don’t like candy corn, Oh! Nuts’ take.

A bag of oh nuts candy corn with loose pieces of it on a white counter

Oh! It was nuts’ candy corn that impressed me.

Lucien Formichella


First impression: Organic candy corn was something I saw and wanted to buy, even if it was too expensive.

It was very nice packaging, with a matte finish. This made me feel like I was on a sugar Maybach ride when I bought it. 

Brach’s kernels were slightly stickier than Brachs and had a similar waxiness. This pack was better than the other ones, but I expected it to be similar.

Review This is a delicious take. It seemed to have more honey than other versions and was not too sweet, which I found refreshing.

It took some time to eat the pieces because the sugar didn’t melt very quickly. I had to chew the pieces like the last bits of soft caramel that I found under my grandmothers couch.

I was both impressed and surprised. I’d even go so far as to say that you may enjoy this option — a little — even if you hate candy corn. 

Latest News

Previous articleCast Members of “SNL” and the Hosts on Breaking Character
Next articleVolunteers help prepare ‘great day’London Marathon: An essential part

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact