What kind of candy corn is the best? + Photos

WINNER: Even people who don’t like candy corn, Oh! Nuts’ take.





Oh! It was nuts’ candy corn that impressed me.



Lucien Formichella







First impression: Organic candy corn was something I saw and wanted to buy, even if it was too expensive.

It was very nice packaging, with a matte finish. This made me feel like I was on a sugar Maybach ride when I bought it.

Brach’s kernels were slightly stickier than Brachs and had a similar waxiness. This pack was better than the other ones, but I expected it to be similar.

Review This is a delicious take. It seemed to have more honey than other versions and was not too sweet, which I found refreshing.

It took some time to eat the pieces because the sugar didn’t melt very quickly. I had to chew the pieces like the last bits of soft caramel that I found under my grandmothers couch.

I was both impressed and surprised. I’d even go so far as to say that you may enjoy this option — a little — even if you hate candy corn.