What It’s Like at the Super Bowl Tailgate Hosted by Guy Fieri

The Blind Rhino chicken wings were, without a doubt, the best I’ve ever tasted. Nothing else has even come close.





The plum Sriracha and togarashi brown sugar are the flavors that really stood out to me. The first brings this beautiful sweet and subtle heat that still allows the wing to shine, rather than becoming too sugary and syrupy. And that togarashi brown sugar was a dry rub unlike any I’ve ever seen on a chicken wing. It’s been days, and I haven’t stopped thinking about them.

“The wings were the best I’ve ever had,” my boyfriend told me. “The brown sugar wings were a sweet and savory combination that was completely unique.”

“I’m really sad they’re based in Connecticut,” Jessica added. “I’d be getting these all the time.”

And while they’ve got 19 trophies back home, co-owner Matt Basco told me it was so special getting to see people’s faces at the tailgate as they first bit into the wings.

“Wings are kind of basic to most people,” he said. “But, in the moment they tried it, you could see their eyes light up. That was so rewarding, you could tell people were genuinely enjoying the product. There’s nothing better than to share it.”