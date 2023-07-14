What is the name of John Nettleton’s wife Deirdre and how many kids did she have?

John Nettleton was a famous stage and film actor. He died on April 9, aged 94.

John Nettleton: Who Was He?

John Nettleton is a British born man who was born on the 5th of February, 1929.

His career as an English actor in television spanned five decades.

Nettleton died on July 14th, 2023. On that day representatives paid tribute to Nettleton.

In a press release, his agent Scott Marshall Partners said, “It was with deep regret that we announced the death of John Nettleton. He is a much-loved actor on stage and in the movies.

His wife Deirdre and three children, as well as five grandchildren survive him.

Deirdre doone is John Nettleton’s spouse.

John leaves his wife Deirdre behind.

Esther Kahn is one of her most famous roles. She has also appeared in BBC Sunday-Night Theatre, Degrees of Error and BBC Sunday-Night Theatre.

According to reports the couple has been married since 1954.

John Nettleton has children.

John leaves three children behind, as we have already mentioned.

Five grandchildren also survive the actor.

About the deceased stars’ family, we know very little.

John Nettleton is famous for his work.

John Nettleton’s most famous role was that of Sir Arnold Robinson, in Yes, Prime Minister, a political satire in 1980.

The British comedy The New Statesman featured him opposite Rik Mayall in a role as Conservative MP Stephen Baxter.

Nettleton’s other TV credits include appearing in detective dramas Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War and long-running medical series Casualty.

Comedy dramas Kingdom and Brass are also among his show billings as well as 1987’s East Of Ipswich, which was written by Sir Michael Palin.

Nettleton has also appeared in many productions at the Old Vic and Royal Shakespeare Company.

He worked on a number of theatre productions, including Harley Granville Barker’s The Voysey Inheritance at the National Theatre and an adaptation The Wind In The Willows.