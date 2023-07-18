What is Chaos Sonic? New villain’s origins and voice actors

Sonic Prime’s blue hedgehog has encountered many versions of animalistic characters, but the second season introduces Chaos Sonic.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Sonic Prime season 2* — Introduced in the final moments of episode 5, Chaos Sonic helps to defend the Chaos Council as the original Sonic the Hedgehog and his comrades attempt to rescue Tails Nine towards the end of Sonic Prime season 2.

Chaos Sonic – Who are they?

Chaos Sonic is the robotic version of Sonic that was created by Chaos Council of Eggman Variants in the Netflix series.

Under interrogation, Tails Nine gave the Council the inspiration to create Chaos Sonic as Nine explained that they have no hope of defeating Sonic as they didn’t think like the hedgehog and had no way of understanding his methods.

Chaos Sonic, a version of Sonic designed to destroy the original Sonic Sonic using Prism Shards was constructed with three Prism Shards.

Chaos Sonic, a character that was likely inspired by Metal Sonic’s original version, is almost as fast and strong as the organic hedgehog. His robot-like speed and strength make him a superior character.

What happened to the Robotic Character?

Chaos Sonic is seen in the episode 6 from season 2, defending Chaos Council, as Sonic and Renegade Knucks attempt to save Tails Nine.

Sonic the mechanical taunts Sonic the organic at all times and beats it in hand to hand combat as well as in races.

Sonic tricks Chaos Sonic into running before a bus. But getting crushed doesn’t do much damage.

Sonic is still unbeatable, even when he teams up with Knuckles and his friends.

Chaos Sonic only loses when Tails Nine escapes from Eggman’s council.

Nine gets Sonic to lure the robot into the Chaos Council’s lab and using the same Prism Shards that created Chaos Sonic, he uses them to create a blast of energy that finally destroys the mechanical Sonic.

However, after seemingly being defeated, Chaos Sonic’s mechanical remains are discovered by Doctor Babble, suggesting that we may not have seen the last of him.

Who is Chaos Sonic?

Deven MacKen is the same voice actor that plays original Sonic.

The difference between the two characters, however, is that Chaos Sonic’s voice is put through a robotic filter.

Born in Scarborough, Ontario in Canada, the 35-year-old has been working primarily as a voice actor since breaking into the industry in 2005, voicing a character in the PBS Kids series, Maya & Miguel.

Deven’s voice has been heard in more than 60 different roles. These include characters from Grossology, Beyblade Metal Fusion, Super Dinosaur and Winston Steinburger. Other notable voices are Dorg Van Dango and Johnny Test.

Sonic Prime 2 Season is Now Available on Online Netflix After the premiere on July 13th, 2023.

