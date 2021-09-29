What is Black History Month 2021 and From When Will It Start ?

Black History Month is an annual observance that started in the United States in 1926 by American historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.

Black History Month is just around the corner, but how did this observation start, and when will it be celebrated this year? Everything you need to know.

It has grown to be a worldwide event as time passes.

Now formally recognized as “Black History Month,” the observance has since received official recognition in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Black History Month is a time to reflect on the past and present of the United States while also celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Britons in the UK.

When is Black History Month celebrated?

Black History Month in the United States is celebrated from February 1st to March 1st, but it is observed in the UK. In fact, Britain’s Black History Month takes place from October 1 to October 31.

During this period, many events will occur, such as special university lectures and art exhibitions that honor black artists.

While most schools have not yet introduced Black History Month to their curriculums, the majority will continue to use the traditional history curriculum.

Campaigners have been calling to include black history in the national curriculum for years.

Why is Black History Month held in October?

British Black History Month began in October 1987 and has been observed every October since.

1987 marked the 150th Anniversary of Caribbean Emancipation, Marcus Garvey’s birth centenary, and the 25th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

How did Black History Month begin?

Akyaaba Addai Sebo, a Ghanaian-born analyst, organized the first Black History Month. He was the coordinator of special projects at the Greater London Council.

It was being celebrated in London for the first time in the late 1980s. Dr. Maulana Karenga, an American activist, was invited to County Hall to commemorate the contributions of Black people throughout history.

Akyaaba devised a plan to recognize the contributions of African, Asian, and Caribbean peoples to the UK’s economic, cultural, and political life.

Black History Month was established to increase awareness and understanding of the effects of black culture and heritage.

Black History Month UK organization wrote on their website: “This year’s Black History Month in October is more important than ever.

“It’s not just a month to celebrate the continued achievements and contributions of Black people to the UK and around the world.

“It’s also a time for continued action to tackle racism, reclaim Black history, and ensure Black history is represented and celebrated all year round.

“As 2020 showed, and 2021 continues to show, Black history is being made every day, in all kinds of ways.

“To shine a spotlight on Black history in the making, Black History Month UK magazine is inviting Black people around the UK to share their stories and experiences.”