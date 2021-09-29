What We Know So Far About Enola Holmes 2, Cast, Plot and Release Date.

Netflix is releasing a sequel to the popular film Enola Holmes, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reprising their roles. The filming of Enola Holmes 2 is about to start, and we now know the entire cast of the sequel. Continue reading to learn more about the exciting Netflix Original project. Find out who it will star and when it will premiere.

Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix

Enola Holmes was originally supposed to screen in theaters under the Warner Brothers banner. Warner Brothers were forced to sell the rights to Enola Holmes 2 to Netflix in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a great deal for Netflix, which premiered the film in September 2020. It did well.

Millie Bobby Brown [Image @milliebobbybrown/Instagram]

Rumors of a sequel started early this year, with Millie Bobby Brown showing strong interest. She asked the audience to share their feelings after the movie. Brown spoke out about how she was in love with Enola and that there will be more stories to tell. In May 2021, the official announcement of Enola Holmes 2 was made by the streaming channel.

The sequel will feature the following cast members:

Netflix had initially only confirmed two main cast members, Millie Bobby Brown (Enola) and Henry Cavill (Sherlock). In the meantime, an announcement was made at Netflix’s TUDUM event, revealing that Louis Partridge will also return as Enola’s sidekick Tewkesbury.

Netflix finally confirmed the cast members on September 28. These include Helena Bonham Carter (Enola Holmes), David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes). Adeel Akhtar (Sweet Tooth) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune). Hannah Dodd (Harlots), Abbie Hern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavour), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss will also star.

Harry Bradbeer will return as the director of Enola Holmes 2. Jack Thorne, an executive producer, will be adapting the script from Nancy Springer’s novels. Enola Holmes 2 will be Micahel Dreyer, Ali Mendes, Paige Brown, Alex Garcia, Joshua Grode, and Mary Parent.

What can we expect from Enola Holmes 2?

Enola Holmes’s story ended with the Holmes clan reuniting. Enola indicated that she needed to follow her own path to move forward. Bradbeer told Decider that we must expect a lot of family tensions and that there are a lot of issues left in the dysfunctional family. It is currently unknown which mystery will be featured in the sequel, as there are so many to choose from.

Where does production stand for Enola Holmes 2?

Production on Enola Holmes 2 was scheduled to start in late 2021. Filming is expected to begin in October. Filming will continue in London as with the first film. The tweet below, sent September 27, shows that sets were being dressed on the High Street in Hull. The movie is expected to premiere in 2022, although no official release date has been announced.

A fake undertakers as part of the set dressing on High Street, Hull for the filming of series two of Enola Holmes from Netflix pic.twitter.com/w03g77VmPo

— Kay 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@kayc_1773) September 27, 2021

Readers, are you looking forward to watching Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix? Leave a comment below and let us know your thoughts.