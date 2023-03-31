What is Alexey’s net worth and who is Alexey Pjitnov? The creator of Tetris was explored

With the recent release of Apple TV+’s Tetris movie, it’s no surprise audiences are curious to know about the creator of the game. Now, we’re curious to find out who Alexey is and how much he has.

Tetris is one of best-selling games of all time, so it’s no surprise the legendary origin of the computer game is finally getting some well-deserved attention. Written by Noah Pink and directed by Jon S. Baird, the Apple TV+ production promises to bring to life the story of one of the world’s most popular video games.

Taron Egerton plays the role as Alexey Pajitnov (the inventor of Tetris), in the Tetris film.

Alexey Pjitnov is who?

Alexey Pajitnov (American computer engineer, video game designer) is famously a Soviet-born American. This computer engineer was born on April 16, 1956 and created the famous game Tertis, in 1984.

Alexey developed the game while he was working at the Dorodnitsyn Computing Centre. The computer engineer was inspired by his childhood memories.

An Interview Alexey, who is a NPR journalist, shared with us his fond memories of pentominoes. The game involves creating pictures from different shapes using the same shape. As a kid, he struggled to get the shapes out of the boxes. “When you try to put [them] back in the box you’re in trouble because it’s really hard to do that.”

The game of Tetris was created from this realization.

What is Alexey Pajitnov’s net worth?

Alexey Pajitnov’s net worth is estimated at around $20 million.

Many sources give different estimates of his net worth. It currently stands at $20.4million.

Although Alexey Pajitnov never disclosed any details about his wealth, or how much he gets in royalties, it’s clear that the computer engineer is well-off due to Tetris.

Apple TV+ brings to life Alexey’s story in the new film Tetris

The origin story of Tetris is already being told by viewers who logged onto Apple TV+’s streaming service Apple TV+.

The trailer promises to be whimsical, dramatic, and detailed as the story of Tetris explores the inner workings of Alexey’s journey.

Tetris can be streamed on Apple TV+ starting Friday, March 31, 2023.

