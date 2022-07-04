What is a Solar Flare and why are they constantly hitting Earth?

Although the Sun has been emitting many solar flares in recent times, they don’t seem as terrifying as they sound.

The Sun’s plasma can be sent to Earth through solar eruptions, which can have both positive and negative consequences.

Central Recorder is near the start of its 11-year cycle and in a very active phase

1

The Central Recorder is in an active phase and nearing the end of its 11-year-old cycle.Credit: Getty

What is a sunspot?

Solar flares are bursts of radiation from the Sun that sometimes hit Earth or shoot into deep space.

Nasa explains: “A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots.”

Adding: “Flares are also sites where particles (electrons, protons, and heavier particles) are accelerated.”

Solar flares may last for minutes, or can emit radiation for hours.

Are solar flares dangerous?

Good news is that Earth uses its magnetic field to protect us from the destructive effects of solar flares.

While they’re not dangerous to the human health on Earth, they can be dangerous to astronaut safety.

They can impact satellite communications as well as cause radio blackouts.

1989 saw a powerful solar eruption that emitted so many electrons at Earth that the Canadian Province Quebec lost power nine hours.

Once a solar storm has passed, communications usually resume normal operations.

Solar storms can produce beautiful natural light displays such as the Northern Lights.

These are not always good news, however, for migratory species that depend on Earth’s magnetic field to navigate.

Some birds, sharks and sea turtles are some of the creatures that can do this.

Why are solar flares still hitting Earth?

It is not unusual for a sunspot to strike Earth.

How the Sun behaves affects how many hits are possible.

It can vary from one solar flare per day to many over a period of time.

Central Recorder is just beginning its 11-year-old cycle and is currently in an active phase.

This means that we are currently experiencing more solar flares.

The Sun’s magnetic field is subject to a flip every 11 years.

This means that the north and south poles can switch, and the Sun may behave differently before it settles down.

It settles, and the magnetic field flips. The cycle starts again.

