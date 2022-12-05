What is a Kennedy Center Honor?

There are many special awards and trophies that celebrities can receive, but the Kennedy Center Honors is one of the most sought-after. Stars like George Clooney and Gladys Knight were among those honored this year. But what does it mean exactly?

What are The Kennedy Center Honors

Since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors are presented each year. This honor is given to individuals who are notable in performing arts and have contributed significantly to American culture over the course of their lives.

The five awardees receive their honors at the gala, which is attended by stars in Washington D.C. each December. This year, the honorees are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and the band members of U2.

Past honorees include stars such as Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan, Clint Eastwood and Julie Andrews. There are also stars like Cher and Martin Scorsese.

U2 is adamant about their inclusion ‘This Great Clan Of Extraordinary Artists’

This year’s honorees were understandably excited about the upcoming ceremony, as well as honored by their inclusion on the list of legendary names who have also received the award.

Clooney stated, “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor,” While U2 members shared their experiences,, “We consider America to be a home away from home and we are very grateful to the Kennedy Center Honors for welcoming us into this great clan of extraordinary artists.”

HOLIDAY SHOPPING The Multi-Technology Advanced Skincare Tool made my face feel and look lifted.

“I’m humbled beyond words to be included amongst this prestigious group of individuals, both past and present,” Knight made the statement in a statement. “I have been blessed with so much in my life and this certainly stands with those achievements at the top of that list.”

You can watch the ceremony from any location.

This ceremony was held on December 4th. It will air on CBS, on Dec 28. The ceremony was filmed but not released yet. However, there are some details.

Patti LaBelle (Sean Penn), Matt Damon, Sheryl Crow and Matt Damon were just some of the celebrities who showed up to pay respects to their friends.

The Kennedy Center Honors is one of the greatest awards that someone in the performing arts can receive, and this year’s group of honorees are definitely deserving of their place among past recipients.

Find out More About Suggest