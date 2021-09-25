What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Grapes Every Day

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Grapes Every Day
By Brandon Pitt
When enjoyed in moderation, grapes are a great snack to add to your diet. These small fruits pack a punch. According to Good Housekeeping, grapes can promote better heart health. “Studies indicate that grapes promote healthy blood vessels through vasorelaxation, which in turn is linked to healthy blood flow and pressure,” said Courtney Romano, MBA, RD. “Grapes have also been shown to promote healthy blood lipid profiles, counter oxidative stress and inflammation, and platelet aggregation.”

Grapes are good for your brain. Research has shown that eating grapes every day might slow down the progression of early-stage Alzheimers (via National Library of Medicine). Their antioxidant content may help to keep your immune system strong. “Grape compounds including antioxidants and other polyphenols, help protect the health and function of cells which is beneficial to the immune system,” Romano says. “Individual grape compounds like resveratrol and certain flavonoids have been linked to improved immune function.” Grapes can be enjoyed every day, provided you keep them in check.

