1 Terri Harris was said to have been pregnant Credit: pixel8000

What happened at Killamarsh?

On Sunday morning, two children aged 13 and 11 and their mother, along with their friend, were found dead at a Chandos Crescent property in Killamarsh.

Police have not yet revealed how the four victims were killed but say they are not looking for anyone else over the “isolated” incident.

The officers claimed that they had never been in contact with any of the victims.

One local man claims that neighbours heard screaming at the property Saturday night around 8pm. However, police were not called.

The local told Central Recorder: “I don’t think anyone thought to call the police. It then became quiet for the rest the night.

“They then heard screaming in the early hours.”

Police arrived on the scene at 7.30 a.m. and discovered Terri, Lacey and John dead in their bed.

The local added: “They were stabbed to death

“Connie was found outside.

“It’s thought she tried to escape but was murdered as she fled.

“It must have been terrifying.”

Nearly 300 people, many of them children, gathered in Killamarsh for the memorial service.

Many took turns placing candles around a post at the park’s centre, a few hundred metres away from where they were found.

Some brought flowers and teddy bears.

Some people at the vigil were moved to tears by David Taylor (pastor of Killamarsh Church Street), who led them in prayer.

Mr Taylor stated that although it was very sad, it was amazing to see so many people join us tonight.

“What do you say at time like this? It’s so difficult.”

Who were the victims?

The victims were named as John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, 11.

A 31-year-old man, named locally as Damien Bendall, has been charged on suspicion of murder.

Today, police confirmed that he was taken to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries. He then was held in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock who is leading the investigation said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie – as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents.

“A large scene remains in place on Chandos Crescent and local residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including patrols by officers in the local area.

“I would urge anyone who is concerned about the incident to speak to officers in the area or use the online reporting tool to pass information in confidence.

What are the reactions of the family to the tragedy?

Since then, it has been established that Terri was still in her early stages of pregnancy at time of her death.

One neighbour said: “Terri told my mum she was pregnant but couldn’t tell anyone yet as it was still early in the pregnancy.”

The heartbroken dads of the three kids wept and said: “We couldn’t protect you.”

Jason Bennett, 30, laid flowers for his “Tik Tok Queen” and “beautiful boy” after the horror killings.

Mr Bennett, a Royal Mail worker, sobbed: “I didn’t protect my beautiful babies enough from the monsters and now they have been suddenly taken away from me.”

A heartbroken pal today wept as she told how Terri was dedicated to her two children from a previous relationship.

Central Recorder heard her say that she lived for her children.

“They were her life. It’s all she would ever talk about.

“She would bake with them, draw with them and take them for days out.

“I saw her in July. She had organised an 11th birthday party for Lacey in the back garden.

“She just doted on them.”

Tributes have continued to flood in for the victims today including from Connie’s dad Charlie, who posted a touching video montage.

He captioned it: “I love you angel”.

Jason Bennett, Lacey’s father, sobbed yesterday as he laid flowers for John and John at the scene.

He posted heartbreaking videos showing the siblings having fun together.

Well-wishers have now raised more than £15,000 on a fundraising site to help the families.