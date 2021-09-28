What does the Six of Wands tarot card mean?

The Fool – Beginnings, innocence, spontaneity, a free spirit
The Magician – manifestation, resourcefulness, power
The High Priestess – intuition, sacred knowledge, divine feminine
The Empress – Femininity, beauty, nature
The Emperor – authority, establishment, structure
The Hierophant – spiritual wisdom
The Lovers – love, harmony, relationships
The Chariot – control, willpower, success
Justice – fairness, truth, law
Strength – strength, courage, influence
The Hermit – soul searching, inner guidance
Wheel of Fortune – good luck, karma, life cycles
The Hanged Man – pause, surrender, letting go
Death – endings, change, transitions
Temperance – balance, moderation, patience
The Devil – shadow self, addiction, restriction
The Tower – sudden change, upheaval, chaos
The Star – hope, faith, purpose, spirituality
The Moon – illusion, fear, anxiety
Central Recorder – positivity, fun, warmth, success
Judgment – rebirth, inner calling
The World – completion, accomplishment, travel