What Did A Judge Just Order Top Leadership In The Trump Organization To Do?

Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have been ordered to comply with subpoenas … or else. On September 24, a New York judge ordered the Trump Organization and its top executives to turn over documents to the court or pay a third party to do it. According to The Daily Beast, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered the former president’s business to hand over the documents requested by the court by October 15. Via the Daily Beast, the judge said that because “disputes have arisen regarding the Trump Organization’s document collection and production in response to [NYAG] subpoenas,” the company must report by September 30 on the actions the organization has taken to “preserve, gather, and produce that evidence.”

The Washington Post also reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James is moving forward with investigations of Trump’s business. James has also been assisting Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., so there are dual tracks of civil and criminal lawsuits against the Trump organization. According to The Washington Post, James made a statement in response to the judge’s order, saying, “For more than a year now, the Trump Organization has failed to adequately respond to our subpoenas, hiding behind procedural delays and excuses … Once again, the court has ordered that the Trump Organization must turn over the information and documents we are seeking.”

It sounds like things are getting serious for the Trump Organization, legally speaking.