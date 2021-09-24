What cosmetic procedure was Linda Evangelista subject to?

THE catwalk star hints at lawsuit after being left ‘permanently deformed’ by a fat freezing cosmetic procedure.

2 Linda Evangelista left ‘unrecognisable’ after fat freezing treatment goes wrong. Image Credits: Splash

What cosmetic procedure did Linda Evangelista have?

The 56-year-old was one the most well-known models of the 1990s.

Linda claims that she had undergone CoolSculpting to “decrease” her fat cells.

She shared her story about paradoxical adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), which she developed five years ago after receiving fat freezing treatments.

2 Linda has been posting updates on her Instagram stories. Image Credits: instagram/@lindaevangelista

What effects did the cosmetic procedure have on her?

CoolSculpting is meant to ‘decrease’ the fat cells, but Linda’s treatment seemed to have had the adverse effect of ‘increasing’ her fat cells.

Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) is a rare effect of cryolipolysis that was previously unknown.

The incidence rate for PAH in CoolSculpting 1.5m procedures is 0.0051%.

The effects of the treatment begin to show after a few weeks. While it is not painful, you will notice a visibly larger and firmer area.

What was her opinion about the procedure

Linda has made a complaint to Zeltiq, an Allergan subsidiary.

Linda says she was unaware of possible side effects.

Evangelista wrote in a statement on Instagram: ‘Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years,’

‘I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognisable’.

‘I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware of before I had the procedures,’

‘PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing.’

“In the process, it has made me a recluse.”

Linda said that she would now pursue legal action to remedy the situation. ‘With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story.’