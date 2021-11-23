What causes high cholesterol, and how can we lower it? – The US Sun

CHOLESTEROL is a substance found in fats that’s needed to build healthy cells, but can increase the risk of heart disease if levels are too high.

What is the safest way to lower this amount?

What is normal cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is carried by proteins in the blood.

It’s made by the liver but found in certain foods, and high levels can increase your risk of serious health problems.

A lipoprotein is when cholesterol combines with proteins to be carried in blood.

There are two types lipoproteins: high-density (HDL), and low-density (LDL).

What is the difference in high-density lipoprotein from low-density?

HDLs move cholesterol from cells back to the liver for it to be broken down.

The body can then use it or dispose of it as waste.

HDLs are also known as “good cholesterol”Higher levels are considered to be better.

LDLs transport cholesterol to cells that are in need of it. But if this happens too often, it can cause damage to the arteries and lead to heart disease.

Also known as LDLs, “bad cholesterol”.

How can too much cholesterol cause health problems?

High levels of cholesterol may cause damage to the arteries and reduce blood flow.

This increases the likelihood of a blood clot and coronary heart disease.

According to the NHS website:

Anterior artery narrowing (atherosclerosis).

heart attack

Stroke

transient ischaemic attack (TIA) – often known as a “mini stroke”

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

What is the safest level of cholesterol?

It is possible to measure your cholesterol levels using the unit of millimoles per Liter (mmol/L).

Your cholesterol level should be:

Healthy adults should consume 5mmol/L less

For high-risk individuals, it is 4mmol/L and less

LDLs should be measured at the following levels:

Healthy adults need to consume less than 3mmol/L

For those at high risk, 2mmol/L or lower

How do you lower your cholesterol?

According to a study, cutting down cholesterol to levels that were in our genes reduces stroke and heart attack risk by a third.

There are many ways to cut costs, including:

Keep a healthy diet low in fatty foods

Reduce saturated fat by substituting fruit, veg, and wholegrains for it

Quit smoking

Regular exercise is important

