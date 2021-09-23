West Ham goal which dumped Man Utd out of Carabao Cup Donny van de Beek Gets blamed!

The Dutchman’s Manchester United nightmare continued in the Carabo Cup clash against West Ham United as the Old Trafford faithful were silenced by a League Cup upset

Donny van de Beek’s time at Manchester United seemingly goes from bad to worse with each passing match week, the £40m-valued Dutchman failing to establish himself as a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans despite being well over a year into his time at the club.

Former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek was rewarded with a rare appearance at West Ham. However, he failed to impress again as United fell to David Moyes’s side. It was the first time that the Scotsman had won over his former team since he was dismissed as United boss in 2014.

United lost at the first hurdle thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s ninth-minute effort. But Sky Sports pundit Casey Stoney, a former England international, singled Van de Beek out.

When analyzing the only goal of the game, Stoney explained: “It’s poor defending, he’s got him in his eyesight, I don’t know why he thinks he’s got to go affect the ball, he just needs to stay with his player.

“He’s been drawn to the ball, he’s had his eyes on the ball, not checked his shoulder, there’s only one ball from the by-line and that’s the cut-back, that’s the danger so you’ve got to stay on your player, and realize the danger.”

Former Hammers striker Carlton Cole conceded he was surprised by his old side’s approach, praising their attacking style.

“It was more than I expected, I thought we would come here cagey, test the water. While West Ham has been on top they capitalized, Lanzini holds his run, Van de Beek had no idea he was there.”

West Ham’s efforts were rewarded with a clash against Manchester City’s rivals and “noisy neighbors” United in the fourth round.

This result is another example of United’s struggles in cup competitions this season. While they are unbeaten in Premier League, they have suffered two losses in cup competitions: the Champions League Cup and Carabao Cup.

The clash marked the second time these sides have met in just four days, West Ham avenging Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat by getting one over on Solskajer’s side this evening.

Jesse Lingard was the one to break Hammers’s hearts, especially given his strong ties with West Ham following his loan spell last season.

West Ham won the memorable victory at Old Trafford, however.