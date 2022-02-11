Wendy Williams’ Troubles Grow Beyond Her Talk Show As A Fight Mounts Over Her Finances

Wendy Williams has, indeed, had a very difficult time as of late. Not only has the talk show host been away from The Wendy Williams Show for the entirety of Season 13 because of a number of health issues (with a string of guest hosts filling in ), but her absence has also led to reports that she could soon be replaced on her own show. There have also been a number of shocking rumors about the actual state of Williams’ health over the past several months, and now her troubles have grown beyond her beloved show, with her bank saying she’s now an “incapacitated person” and needs guardianship.

Why Does Wendy Williams’ Bank Think She Needs Guardianship?

According to Page Six , which obtained a letter sent to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth by attorney David H. Pikus on behalf of Wendy Williams’ bank, Wells Fargo, the bank is now asking that a hearing be held in order to determine whether or not Williams needs a professional to handle her financial affairs. The letter said, in part:

We are concerned about [Williams’] situation. It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.

This move was made by Wells Fargo, after Williams’ former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, claimed that Williams was “of unsound mind,” leading the bank to cut Williams off from her account. Schiller’s action, and Williams subsequently being refused access to her money, led the host’s own lawyer, Celeste N. McCaw, to file an emergency petition on her behalf last Friday. That petition alleged that Wells Fargo had denied Williams account access “for more than two weeks,” and noted that she couldn’t get into her “accounts, assets and statements” during that time.

The Relationship Between Wendy Williams And Her Former Financial Advisor Is Tricky

In McCaw’s court documents, she also noted the reason that Williams had fired Schiller, though we don’t know when that happened. The attorney alleged that Schiller was let go because of “malfeasance” with regards to Williams accounts, along with “improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.” But, McCaw also said that Williams still “continues to rely on Schiller’s advisement,” despite firing her.

Here is where things take yet another turn, though, as Pikus (the lawyer for Wells Fargo) sent another letter to the same judge on Wednesday, noting that the bank “has strong reason to believe” the embattled talk show host is actually the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” And those at the bank hold that belief because of what Schiller has told them.

Apparently, Schiller reports having recently seen “signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions” about at least some of the people in her circle, and that “other independent third parties who know [Williams] well … share these concerns.” McCaw, however, responded to these claims by stating that Williams “denies that she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

While Pikus also requested that the entire case be kept “under seal” in order to “preserve the confidential nature” of the matter, McCaw has asked for a temporary restraining order to keep Wells Fargo “from freezing [Williams’] accounts and interfering with her right to access her financial assets and statements.” A spokesperson for the bank had this to say about the case:

We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.

While there have certainly been troubling claims about Williams’ friends and allies having abandoned her , and reports about her health declining , with anonymous sources saying that she’s no longer able to hold normal conversations on a regular basis, and sometimes needs help to eat or dress herself (along with other upsetting allegations), there has been no official word on Williams’ health from either herself or her representatives.

After rumors continued to swirl about her condition and the possibility that she’ll never return to the show she created, Williams’ rep, Howard Bragman, would only say that those reports were “inaccurate” and “speculation” and should be treated as such. And, all that the public has seen of Williams lately is a photo of her eating that her son posted to Instagram in early January.

Clearly, this situation with Wendy Williams and her finances could take a bit to sort out. All we can hope for is that all parties are heard and the best action is taken.