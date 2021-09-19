Wendy Williams staffers fear she will be ‘the next Whitney Houston’ after she lands in hospital for ‘psychiatric issues’

STAFFERS at The Wendy Williams Show fear that the daytime diva is on the same dangerous path as songstress Whitney Houston – after she was rushed to the hospital for “psychiatric issues” earlier this week.

Speaking exclusively with Central Recorder, a show staffer said: “If this continues, it’s going to be another Whitney Houston situation.”

Whitney tragically passed away at 48 years old with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office ruling that her death was caused by “drowning and the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.”

Central Recorder first broke the news earlier this week that the host was transported to a local New York City hospital after police received a 911 call from her building about a 57-year-old female in need of psychiatric services.

An ambulance arrived on scene and transported a woman matching Wendy’s description to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The Wendy Williams Show source added that part of the problem is that when it comes to issues with the 57-year-old host and her health, “Everybody’s an enabler, and they don’t want to lose their job.”

They added: “No one can tell her no. People are afraid to speak up.”

A call to a rep for Wendy was not returned.

Another show source previously disclosed to Central Recorder: “The staff has been back for weeks now anticipating to have the show return at the end of the month.

“Now with the premiere pushed back, staff is increasingly concerned about the fate of the show.”

Recently, an ambulance was pictured outside Wendy’s swanky apartment building.

An NYPD spokesperson told Central Recorder: “There was a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital.”

On Thursday, a source told Page Six Wendy is lonely as she continues to struggle with her health.

An insider shared that Wendy has had a difficult time. She’s a single woman with very few friends. She is now living on her own after her mom died in her marriage.

“There is a lot on her plate.” They also added.

Also on Wednesday, the Wendy Williams Show’s official Instagram announced that she was postponing her season premiere, after canceling several appearances last week.

The post stated: “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.

“In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Last week, the show announced that she was taking a step back from promotional events amid “ongoing health issues and further evaluations.”

A statement read: “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Fans became concerned about Wendy’s health in 2017, when she fainted during a live taping of her show on Halloween.

At the time, the host blamed the scary incident on feeling overheated and suffering from low electrolytes.

The TV star revealed in February 2018 that she has Graves disease. She had lived with it for many years.

In March, Wendy showed viewers a close-up of her severely swollen ankles while sharing that she suffers from Lymphedema.

The daytime talk show host admitted she can’t even walk two blocks because of the disease.

Amid her health issues, Wendy struggled with her sobriety in 2019 following an ugly split from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Wendy and Kevin went through a messy breakup after it was reported that his alleged lover had become pregnant with his child.

Popular TV host Wendy, who has previously spoken out about her addictions to alcohol and other substances, sought treatment during this time. According to reports, she went to rehab in Florida.

Wendy returned to New York from her rehab stint and moved into a sober house in early 2019, the star admitted.

After it emerged that Kevin’s alleged lover Sharina Hudson gave birth in March that year, Wendy filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years.

Kevin Jr. and his father were involved in an altercation in New Jersey. This added to the pressure of their divorce.

The 21-year-old was subsequently arrested for simple assault – a charge that would ultimately be dismissed.

Wendy later claimed she knew Kevin had a “side girl” for almost 15 years of their nearly 22-year marriage.

