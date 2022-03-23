We visited Aspen, Lech and other expensive ski resorts around the globe.

By Tom O'Brien
In
You can reach both resorts by flying. However, a taxi from the airport to Lech is the best way to get there.

Insider's authors took planes and private cars to their respective ski towns.

Monica Humphries/Insider/Maria Noyen/Insider


Commercial customers arrive in Aspen via a tiny eight-terminal airport. Celebrities and billionaires often choose to fly private jets. Flying into Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in either direction is the best way to get to Aspen. It’s a 10-minute drive from downtown Aspen. Monica bought a $250 first-class flight home from Denver. However, tickets in peak ski season can be as high as $1,000. 

Maria, who had spent a week in St. Anton (a ski village that is slightly less expensive than Lech), took a local bus for Lech. It took Maria 40 minutes. Lech’s closest airport is in Innsbruck which is approximately an hour away. When Maria was leaving the village, she found it difficult to find public transport to the airport so she ended up taking a taxi, which cost £147.43, or around $190. 

