Watch Mimi Webb Set Her Man’s ‘House on Fire’ in New Video

Mimi Webb channels her inner Lisa Left Eye in the video for her catchy, self-incriminating song “House on Fire,” which dropped on Friday.

The video opens with the British pop star confronting her man via text for (allegedly) cheating. His house, then, mysteriously catches on fire. “Oh I’d say it wasn’t me, hmm/And sure we dated once in a while/But if there was a motive, it’s not enough for a trial,” she sings before sharing her escape plan.

As he’s transported out of the burning building, Webb watches coyly before dancing with the firefighters. After her man is sent to the hospital, Webb poses next to the nurses as she continues to (deservedly) torture him for what he did. “Running, I’m running back to your place/With gas and a match, it’ll go up in flames,” Webb sings in the chorus. “Now I know you’re not at home, you liar/Now I’ma set your house on fire.”

The on-fire single follows the release of her EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak last year, which featured songs such as her breakthrough “Good Without,” anthem “Halfway,” and ballad “24/5.” With the new single and last EP, it’s safe to say Webb is the queen of breakups.

“Half of the EP’s about my first ever boyfriend, and then the second is probably about my ex-boyfriend,” she told BBC. “It’s crazy because I was in a relationship when I was writing this EP, and the EP kind of helped me realize that that relationship wasn’t right for me.” Webb is currently on a sold-out solo tour in the U.K. before she’ll join Tate McRae on tour in North America next month.