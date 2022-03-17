Watch Meghan Markle and Other Stars Shine in Green for St. Patrick’s Day

Green with envy! Believe it or not, St. Patrick’s Day is officially here.

And who doesn’t love to celebrate with some fun, festive and flirty fashion? Luckily—see what we did there?—many of our favorite celebrities have been dazzling in green over the last few years. From Meghan Markle turning heads in an emerald caped-gown during her and Prince HarryThe royal farewell tour of Rihanna slipping into a glimmering mint-green design at the Sept. 2019 Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. Who could forget? ZendayaWhat was the most impressive ensemble of’s Emmys 2019 performance?

We also saw the 2021 Grammys. Lizzo stun in seafoam green while Cynthia ErivoLight up the 2021 Golden Globes with an electrifying color.

It’s safe to assume that there’s been plenty of St. Patrick’s Day style inspiration. Check out these celebrities who have dazzled in this vibrant (and very lucky!) color. Keep scrolling to see which celebrities have stunned in the vibrant (and lucky!) color.