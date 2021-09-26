Watch Elton John Bring Greatest Hits to Global Citizen 2021

Elton John brought some of his greatest hits to a Paris crowd for the 2021 Global Citizen Festival, a 24-hour event that finds hundreds of artists, activists and advocacy organizations working together this weekend to inspire awareness, seek unity and bring about global change.

The superstar performed “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song” to an enraptured audience, who turned the mini-set into France’s largest karaoke session.

Elsewhere throughout the event, Charlie Puth joined John for “After All,” one of the recently released songs off John’s latest album The Lockdown Sessions.

Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Shawn Mendes and BTS are among the performers donating their time for the event, timed to the UN General Assembly and G20 climate meetings. The festival culminates in Global Citizen Live, a festival spanning six continents and one of the main outreach events and initiatives for Global Citizen, an organization founded in 2008 with a goal of ending extreme poverty in the world by the year 2030.

The music festival is part of Global Citizen’s overarching Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign to help end Covid-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to help “kickstart an equitable global recovery.”