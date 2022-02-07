Watch Bill Murray Sink a No-Look Putt at Pro-Am Tournament

Bill Murray returned to his “Caddyshack” roots on Saturday. But this time, instead of maintaining the greens, he schooled everyone on them with a jaw-dropping putt.

While competing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, Murray landed a shot just a few feet from the cup. So, to knock it in, he brought as much flair as he could. The actor fully turned his back on the cup, placed his putter in just one hand, and sunk the ball while staring off into the distance.

You can watch the moment in the video below.

After retrieving the ball from the cup, Murray simply tossed his club away and strutted off.

The shot drew cheers from the crowd, and online. “None of us will ever be as cool as Bill Murray. Age is just a number,” one person tweeted. Another joked that “He ain’t cool, he is the BREEZE.”

Murray is one of 27 celebrity players at the tournament this weekend, and has been a regular on the golf circuit for decades. He is joined on the course Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Michael Peña, and rapper Macklemore as well.

