Voting for the American Influencer Awards is open for one more week

Voting for the American Influencer Awards is open for one more week
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

There is only one week left to vote for the American Influencer Awards

Through the end of September, the public can vote for their favorite social media influencers in beauty, fashion, fitness and lifestyle. 

After nearly 550,000 nominations from more than 115,000 people, the finalists are battling it out for who will be named best. The winners will be announced in November. 

Nominees and winners are selected through a public nomination and voting process and reviewed by an advisory board. Find more information here.  

Don’t miss your chance to vote now.  

BEAUTY:Here are the beauty finalists for the 2021 USA TODAY American Influencer Awards

FASHION:Here are the fashion finalists for the 2021 USA TODAY American Influencer Awards

FITNESS:Here are the fitness finalists for the 2021 USA TODAY American Influencer Awards

LIFESTYLE:Here are the lifestyle finalists for the 2021 USA TODAY American Influencer Awards

CREATOR:Here are the finalists for podcast and creator of the year

American Influencer Awards

Latest News

Previous articleMichael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed
Next article‘Angelic Yield’ TikTok Trend Parodies ‘Devious Lick’ Stealing Trend

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder