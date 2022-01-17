Viral TikTok video shows FedEx driver throwing package at a house after moving van

A clip that appears to show a FedEx driver throwing a box at someone’s porch – without stopping the delivery van – has gone viral on TikTok.

Rachel Porter uploaded this clip. The clip appears to have been taken via a doorbell cam and shows FedEx moving slowly before a box gets flung towards the porch.

The TikToker added on-screen text “Someone posted on NextDoor complaining about how FedEx delivered their package and I-”.

The video was uploaded six days back and has been viewed over 1.1 million times, nearly 200,000 likes, 1,800 comments, and almost 200,000 likes since then.

Commenting, one viewer quipped: “His previous job was delivering newspapers. Old habits…”

“He’s definitely behind schedule,”Another one laughed.

Others couldn’t believe his accuracy, with one remarking: “That’s actually impressive”.

Although this particular delivery perhaps wasn’t ideal, at Indy100 we’ve also written about plenty of delivery drivers who have gone out of their way to make a customer happy.

A viral video was made by an Amazon driver. Follow the delivery instructions to a “T” after peeping that the customer’s doormat reads: “Please hide packages from husband”.

Hilariously, in a clip featuring a same doormat at a separate home, Delivery driver pretended to preacher When the husband answered the door.

A driver for UberEats warmed hearts earlier this month by including a Handwritten poem and card with food delivery .

FedEx has been contacted by Indy100 for comment.