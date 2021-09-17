Viral Prank!! Man Pours Coffee On A Stranger Steps Into A Hot Controversy!!

A recent prank video has got into the clutches of the netizens and the online audience seems to be annoyed with the setting.

Recently, a TikToker user experienced a storm of hatred and criticism after he shared a prank video on social media. Though labeled as a super hilarious one, the video ultimately turned out to ignite a hot controversy on social media.

Pranks are not always funny. Though the so-called online influencers try to make the audience laugh with their pranks, sometimes they also have to come under the fire of criticism. Recently, a TikToker learned this in the hardest way, while he shared a prank video.

Chris Boat, the aspiring TikTok sensation, shared a recent video where he was wearing a mask relaxing over an indoor balcony. He was spotted observing the passersby standing there. However, suddenly he grabs a cup of coffee and gradually tipped the cup, emptying the coffee. The content of the cup then shattered on two random people passing from the ground floor at that moment.

It seemed to be extremely funny for the TikToker as he burst out in laughter and ultimately left the place to avoid getting caught off. The TikToker shared this video with a background song, titled “Champagne Poetry.”

As per the reports, he shot his video at a Target in Stamford, Connecticut. Boast posted this video thinking it be extremely funny. However, the clip attracted hot reactions igniting controversies among the netizens.

The video garnered over 3 million views and 704,000 likes and thousands of comments. The netizens turned furious and accused Boast of committing such childish pranks. A random TikTok wrote, “No one older than a 12-year-old child will find pouring coffee on someone fun unless you have serious health issues.”

Another individual wrote, “She was probably having a terrible day. This is the definition of taking pranks too far.” Most of them criticized Boast for not realizing that the act may ruin someone’s day. An angered individual commented, “Just not so funny. She could have been having an expletive day, and you did that shit. But it’s ok since you wanted fame on TikTok.”