New Updates About Kortni From Floribama Shore | 2021

Kortni’s absence from the show has been felt, but she seems to be in a much better place now. So where is she now? Here’s what we know. Kortni had been a part of the original cast of Floribama Shore since it premiered in 2017. Fans noticed Kortni’s medical problems mid-season, and she had to leave the show.

Fans were hopeful Kortni would return to the show by the end of the season, and when she didn’t, they held on to the hope she’d be well enough to re-join the cast for Season 4.

But, unfortunately, Kortni didn’t return to Floribama Shore. Kortni made it clear that she was not returning to Floribama Shore in January 2020. She was vaguer about the reasons behind her departure at the time. However, she shared that there was “so much going on” at that time in her life, and she needed her focus elsewhere.

Kortni explained in an interview with MTV that she had hit “rock bottom.” She specifically addressed a scene during Season 3 where she revealed deep personal trauma.

“When the cameras shut off, I was screaming about all of the sexual assault that happened to me,” Kortni told Dr. Drew at the time. “I couldn’t tell anybody about it. These were guys that I knew, that I thought I was friends with, which was why I felt so stupid to trust somebody.” So, fans weren’t too surprised to see her absent from the Season 4 trailer and again when the series aired. While cameras for MTV were no longer following Kortni, she hasn’t gone anywhere.

And she’s continued to share her path to healing on social media and has been vocal about her belief that everyone needs to be more mindful of their mental health.

“I feel I’m finally getting back on my feet,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m setting some new goals for myself to get back on track.” And that’s been the theme of her social media since. She’s not stopped sharing the challenging moments. Instead, she has been using her story and journey of rediscovery to advocate for people’s mental health.

On September 15, 2021, Kortni shared a before-and-after photo of herself to highlight how depression can impact someone. “Then vs now,” she wrote in the caption. “How do we get out of depression? How do we even know if we’re depressed?”

Continuing, Kortni shared that she had denied her depression for years, admitting she didn’t realize the extent to which it impacted her life. And then Kortni opened up about what had worked for her to reframe her mind and mental health.