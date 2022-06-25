Video Of ‘Heavy Cream’ Burgers Going Viral, Here’s The Right Way To Make It

There’s no shortage of tips and tricks for the juiciest hamburger patties. ‌Some form ‌ an indentation in the middle of the patty. Others urge chefs to resist pressing them with a spatula. Ensuring burgers stay perfectly moist on the grill is an‌ ‌art that must be respected. ‌

Even‌ ‌adding‌ ‌ice cubes or water to the burger meat is said to add extra moisture and keep them juicy. ‌While‌ ‌these‌ ‌are‌ ‌some common ways to counter dry, crumbly patties, TikTok is offering another way of aiding the problem. However, the unconventional burger recipe is raising quite a few eyebrows.

One Pound Ground Beef, One Cup Heavy Cream?

Sure, we’ve all seen viral food hacks on TikTok, many of which often leave us wanting to make a beeline for the kitchen to try them out. However,‌ ‌poster @flomocraft’s heavy cream burger recipe is receiving a slightly different response— like this reaction video from @notitsmenicksmithy—an immediate no.

FlomoCraft’s burger recipe calls for 250 grams of ground beef—that’s not quite 9 ounces for us non-chefs. A plain, unoffensive starting point. ‌From there, everything goes south. ‌An unexpectedly large amount of heavy cream and milk added to the ground beef turns the mixture into a meaty bland soup.

Fear not, because a generous amount of seasonings added to the runny mixture provides some flavor. In goes 1 teaspoon each of salt, garlic, oregano, and black pepper. ‌

After which, 4 tablespoons of flour, one egg, and 1 tablespoon of baking powder are added to provide‌ ‌some‌ ‌structure‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌questionable‌ ‌burgers. As a result, the mixture transforms into something that strangely resembles ‌pancake‌ ‌batter.

In a frying pan, the pancake-like hamburgers are fried in a pool of canola oil until golden brown and crispy. In spite of the heavy cream burgers quickly going viral, it wasn’t because everybody‌ ‌wanted‌ ‌a‌ ‌bite.

‘Jail. Now.’

FlomoCraft’s burger recipe quickly gained traction on TikTok because of‌ ‌its‌ ‌unusual‌ ‌use‌ ‌of‌ ‌heavy‌ ‌cream‌ ‌and‌ ‌milk. Many noted how the absurd amount of dairy transformed the burger into something resembling‌ pancake batter.

“Bro is she making a cake 💀” ‌someone commented. Another replied, “Forbidden pancake hamburger.” ‌As another TikToker put it, “This is why you don’t eat at everybody’s house…”

It goes without saying that a recipe like this calls for jail time. ‌There is, however, a right way to use heavy cream in burgers, and it’s actually quite delicious.

The Best Way To Make Heavy Cream Burgers

A great hack for making the most tender and juicy hamburger patties is the addition of heavy cream. ‌However, adding two cups is overkill, as seen in FlomoCrafts’‌ ‌TikTok‌ ‌video. ‌

A recipe favored by James Beard, an American culinary expert who hosted the first cooking show on TV and wrote one of the first books on outdoor cooking, is the mixture of 1 tablespoon of heavy cream with 2 pounds of ground beef. The cream’s high-fat content protects the meat proteins from high temperatures without turning into ‌mush. ‌Additionally, the cream tenderizes the meat and aids in moisture retention, which will lead to ‌added‌ ‌juiciness.

To prepare a heavy cream burger right, simply add 1 tablespoon of heavy cream and freshly ground pepper to about 2 pounds of ground beef. ‌In‌ ‌a‌ ‌frying‌ ‌pan brushed with oil and butter, cook the burgers until they are done‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌liking.

