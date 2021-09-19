Venus Williams Confesses the Reason Why She’s Not Rushing Marriage & Having Kids at Age 41

Venus Williams has enjoyed a storied career in lawn tennis and is regarded as one of the best players ever to play the game. Venus Williams has never married and has never had a child. Find out why.

Venus Williams is the older sister of the Williams sisters. She and Serena Williams are her younger sisters. Two of the greatest tennis players in history are the Williams sisters.

Serena is an incredible tennis player, and Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion. She excels in many other areas, as well as tennis.

Venus Williams, in a photo uploaded to her Instagram

Venus owns an interior design firm called V Starr Interiors, and it’s located in Florida. EleVen is her fashion label. Venus and Serena also co-own the NFL Franchise Miami Dolphins. Her partnership also includes multiple beauty and health brands.

Venus is an entrepreneur and tennis player, but her private life remains a mystery. She has never been married and does not have a child.

Venus Williams performed at the Nature Valley Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, June 20, 2019. She spoke out about not having been married or having a child and said that she doesn’t mind when her family pressures her to get married and have children.

Recently turning 41, she said that she enjoyed every moment of creating the life she now has and doesn’t intend to change it anytime soon.

She withdrew from the just-concluded US Open due to a leg injury.

Venus spoke out about her friendships who don’t believe her when it comes to her, saying she enjoys her life and doesn’t want any changes. Venus stated that she was not desperate. However, her friends are skeptical. She added:

“They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.'”

Although Venus has no child of her own, she is a loving aunt to her younger sister’s adorable daughter, Olympia Ohanian, who Serena shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

In 2019, Serena opened up on Venus’ relationship with Olympia, describing her older sister as a great auntie to her daughter. Her relationship with Venus has remained the same since she gave birth to Olympia, she said.

Venus spoke at Monday’s Met Gala about her niece, who is known for wearing stylish outfits and has a knack for looking great. She said Olympia wears dresses all day and insists on heels, then joked that she would be at the event next year and probably be chair.

Despite Venus’ no-rush stance about marriage, she has been involved in relationships in the past and broke up with her then-boyfriend, Nicky Hammond, in 2019, after reportedly dating for two years.

Despite being 40, the tennis star is still a strong player. However, she withdrew from the just-concluded US Open due to a leg injury, joining Serena on the sidelines.