Vanessa Hudgens Returns to High School Musical’s East High

8. The sibling rivalry was just as real off-screen as it was on-screen for Ashley and Lucas…at least at first. “We were not close. We were not good friends…we hated each other,” Ashley admitted during a video she recorded with Lucas for her YouTube channel. Lucas added that the pair “didn’t get off on the best foot” when they started filming the first movie, but eventually became close friends. How fabulous!

9. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Lucas revealed he pushed for Ryan’s sexuality to be explored early on. “After reading the script, the first thing I said to [Kenny Ortega] was, ‘OK, Kenny, Ryan’s gay, right? I know it’s Disney Channel so I’m not really gonna be gay, but I mean, yeah, right?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, think of it this way: You have the opportunity to play a character who’s young, he’s into theater, he’s an artist and let’s go at it from that point of view,'” Lucas explained. “He talked to me about his own life and he was like, ‘I see a lot of myself in Ryan. Yeah, I knew I was gay in high school, but I didn’t tell anybody.’ It was about making it real.”