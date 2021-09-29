‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Premiere Highlights- September 28

Just raise your glasses high, this one’s for you tonight! After fifteen months, Vanderpump Rules is finally back for Season 9. The future of Bravo’s hit reality series was very uncertain. COVID had an enormous impact on the restaurant sector. As viewers are aware, the show follows current and former waitstaff. Shutdowns made it so unpredictable but the network was optimistic. Two core cast members were also fired. Kristen Doute and Stassi Schröder were both let go along with newcomers Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright’s husband, and their children announced that they would be leaving after these departures. Dayna Kathan said that she wouldn’t return to the show after only one season. Can the show survive all these obstacles? It could.

Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval are back for Season 9. Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney-Schwartz return, as well as James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz. James’s longtime girlfriend turned fiancee Raquel Levis is now an official cast member as is Charli Burnett. Charli joined last year’s season.

Scheana’s baby daddy and fiance, Brock Davies, has joined the cast and will go toe to toe with Lala at some point. A big focus will be on Lala and Scheana being new moms, as well as the restaurant’s reopening. Tom and Tom also plan to open their restaurant. What will the new cast eat? These are some highlights from Season 9’s premiere.

Tom and Tom Make Their Own Vanderpump Rules





Quarantine has ended and Tom is about to reopen after a year. Tom and Tom are back in their bar/restaurant helping Lisa and Ken prepare everything. They both know that they need to let them know that they have started a new venture: opening their restaurant. Lisa is supportive and already knows the details. Schwartz doesn’t like Sandoval’s name.

He wants to call it “Schwartz and Sandy’s” but the Schwartzs are not cool with that at all. Sandoval won’t accept it even though Katie supports her view. Ariana learns that she wants to be a part of the restaurant. Sandoval is still unable to understand her. When Tom and Ariana host Scheana’s birthday party, Katie shares she would like to be the maitre d at the restaurant.

Sandoval hears her tell Sandoval that she and her husband dislike the name. He doesn’t believe them. He says he bought several domains with the same moniker. The Toms take it inside and hash it out but there’s no resolution. Sandoval believes it doesn’t matter what they call it as it will still be a success.

Lala and James Must Find Resolve





James is now almost two years sober. He wants to come back to SUR but first, he must resolve his issues with Lisa’s son, Max. Although they were best friends, they disagreed a few years ago. James slammed Max and called him horrible names. Lisa received the texts. They reconciled, but James refused to accept responsibility. Will they ever become best friends?

Lala is close to Katie and loves her new mother life. Scheana and Lala had a major falling out. Scheana experienced panic attacks after Scheana lost her miscarriage. Because Brock was playing golf, she needed Lala. She told Lala she needed her alone, but she then called Lala to ask if Lala could be there. Unfortunately, Lala had an important dinner. Scheana felt neglected and put Lala on blast via her podcast. They came face to face at Scheana’s birthday.

Scheana claims that Lala was 100% there for Scheana, but Scheana disagrees. It was also hard because Lala received a lot of horrible messages after Scheana’s podcast with people wishing a miscarriage upon her. They must eventually come together and realize that they wish they could share their pregnancies. Lala still has beefed with Raquel, Ariana, and they all are now travelling together to Palm Springs. Stay tuned for next week’s episode!

What did you think of the new Vanderpump Rules? You can watch it Tuesday night on Bravo.