Use this clever hack to charge your cell phone during a power outage

According to an old proverb, necessity is the mother invention. Humans will find a way to solve a problem when it is not too bad. This is an example. This clever trick will charge your phone. that’s making the rounds on TikTok.

Always Listen To Grandma

A young man had to charge his phone during a Texas power outage earlier in the year. His grandmother was there to help him. He captured the next steps and shared them on social media.

Grandma explained to the boy that all that was needed was a charging cord, a nine-volt battery and a car charger.

In the video, grandma tells us to plug the cord into our power-hungry phones and the other into our car chargers. Take the pen spring, and then place it on either the positive or negative side of the 9-volt batteries. The negative side, as grandma explained, is the. “fat side.”

Next, remove the car charger from the battery and place it on its smaller positive side. Once you touch everything together—the car charger, the spring, and the 9-volt—and hold it in place, your phone will start to charge.

Does this actually work?

This hack does work. But don’t plan on seeing your phone battery at 100 percent anytime soon. It will take a different amount of time to charge your phone depending on how full your phone is. It is possible to see an increase in charge of 5 percent within five minutes. It could be slower.

We recommend using duct tape to bond everything together if your hands are tired of holding it all together. You can also use aluminum foil as a bridge to keep everything in place if you’re having difficulty keeping it all together.

A 9-volt battery is the most common. 500 milli-Ampere Hours (mAh), which is just a fancy science way of saying that it’s a lot smaller than your iPhone or Android battery. A iPhone SE battery is 1,624 mAh. It would take four 9-volts and possibly many hours to fully charge an iPhone SE.

A Samsung Galaxy S9’s battery is 3,000 mAh. You would need six 9V batteries to fully charge it.

Obviously, this isn’t a long-term solution. This hack is great if your phone needs to be charged during power outages.