Upgrading to Windows 11 next week could be TERRIBLE for your PC

UPGRADING to Windows 11 next week could void your PC warranty.

This shocking revelation makes it important to carefully consider whether you want to claim the free upgrade next month.

Windows 11 is the next major version of Microsoft’s operating system. In the coming months, millions of computers will try to upgrade.

You won’t be charged anything for the free update. But not all computers are “supported” – in fact, there’s a good chance your PC won’t be eligible.

Microsoft has tested the software and found that not all eligible PCs can install Windows 11.

If they decide to install Windows 11, they will need to agree to special terms and conditions.

For some computers, you’ll be able to install Windows 11 regardless of whether it meets requirements, according to a recent update to the beta – spotted by The Verge.

You must sign a contract agreeing to specific terms and conditions. It means you have to agree that your PC will no longer be supported, won’t receive updates, and your computer warranty may be voided.

You might not be covered if Windows 11 causes harm to your computer. Windows 11 needs 8th-gen Intel Coffee Lake CPUs or higher.

If you are using an AMD processor, your computer or laptop will require a Zen 2 or higher CPU. That will shut out millions of older PCs or laptops that simply won’t be able to run the new Windows 11 software.

Probably the easiest way to check if your computer can run Windows 11 is to download Microsoft’s own app.

If you already know what sort of hardware your computer has, you can check against the official list manually. Microsoft says that at a minimum, you’ll need:

Processor: 1GHz or faster with two or more cores (64bit)

RAM: 4GB or more

Storage: 64GB or more

Firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

Graphics Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: HD (720p) bigger than 9 inches diagonally, 8bits per color channel

You’ll also need an internet connection and a Microsoft account to set up a Windows 10 Home Edition for the first time.

Microsoft also warns that all laptops sold after 2023 will require a webcam in order to run Windows 11.