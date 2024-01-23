Unveiling the Meaning of CTFL on Taylor Swift’s Jacket at Chiefs Game: Decoding the Hidden Message

Taylor Swift Wore A White Jacket To The Chiefs Game On Jan. 21 With A Mysterious “CTFL” Patch — Here’s What It Could Mean

Swifties Get A Little Bold

Swifties have become football fans thanks to Taylor Swift’s blooming relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Travis Kelce. Travis has been seen at a few of Taylor’s stops on the Eras Tour since their relationship was made official, and in support of her partner, Taylor also appears at plenty of Chiefs games.

Taylor’s Game Day Style Gets A Closer Look

Taylor showed up to the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Jan. 21 wearing a white Gant jacket with red stars and other embroidery, matching her boyfriend’s team colors. The icon has made a habit of matching the team’s colors for their away games and showing up in a mix of custom pieces and ones found off-the-rack.

Decoding The “CTFL” Patch On Taylor’s Jacket

The white jacket Taylor wore to the Sunday game included a patch on one sleeve reading “CTFL.” The exact meaning is unknown, but popular fashion blogger Sarah Chapelle shared some details about the piece on Instagram. She revealed that the jacket was part of Gant’s ‘Blank Canvas Project’ campaign, executed in collaboration with artistic talents, and explained the inspiration behind the design to be Ivy League culture.

The Possible Meaning Behind The “CTFL” Patch — A Closer Look

The “CTFL” on one sleeve is juxtaposed with a patch reading “Greetings from Somewhere, USA” on the other. It’s speculated that the “FL” references Kilo Kish’s home state of Florida, and the “CT” refers to Connecticut.

A TikTok Theory And Taylor’s Easter Eggs

In a TikTok discussion about the jacket, some people proposed that “CTFL” stands for the “Central Texas Football League,” but it’s unclear how valid that theory is. Regardless of its true meaning, Taylor is known for leaving Easter eggs in her clothing for her followers to find, so it’s possible she intentionally chose this piece for its possible double entendre.