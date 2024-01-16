Unveiling The Masked Singer’s Air Fryer: Fans Spot Towie Star’s Uncanny Resemblance

“The Masked Singer: Air Fryer Identity Revealed – Fans Convinced It’s an Essex Star!”

Fans of The Masked Singer are buzzing with excitement and convinced that they have finally cracked the code on the true identity of Air Fryer.

Clues Hinting at the True Identity

Air Fryer, known for a stellar performance of Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” on The Masked Singer, left spectators’ jaws dropping with the cryptic remarks – “Celebrity chefs doing all the hard work, we all know it’s us air fryers being judged and being put to the test.” The statement was made while emerging from a kitchen, setting the stage for wild speculation. With a strong allusion to Essex, the character teased, “My voice is well known, you can probably tell, but I once needed help from a girl from Chigwell.”

Catchphrases like “market stall,” “Chigwell,” and references to trendy television shows have led fans to the conclusion that Air Fryer might very well be a star from The Only Way Is Essex, rekindling the buzz within Masked Singer fanatics that they might just know who this sensational performer is.

Speculations and Fan Theories

Social media has been set ablaze with fans scratching their heads, echoing speculations made by The Masked Singer panelist Jonathan Ross. On Twitter, one fan wrote: “Actually think Jonathan Ross is on the money with Gemma Collins or someone from Towie. Also thinking of Birds of a Feather which was set in Chigwell 🤔 #TheMaskedSinger.”

Pointing to another potential identity, a viewer went on to suggest, “I’m liking the Gemma Collins suggestion! Help from a girl from Chigwell – she was on I’m a celeb with Vicki Michelle! #maskedsinger.”

Not only has Gemma Collins been proposed by fans, but Gogglebox and Great British Menu star Andi Oliver has also been a topic of intense debate among enthusiasts. Support for this theory comes in different forms, exemplified by one devout follower who stated: “I think Air Fryer is the tv chef Andi Oliver. She used to be a singer. All the references to cooking and the hairdressers scissors could be an ironic nod to the fact she has no hair.”

Official reveals from The Masked Singer have a track record of confounding viewers, leading them to strongly consider other unlikely possibilities, including Andi Oliver’s role as the mysterious Air Fryer.

The Final Revelation

Several publications have detailed the fervor with which viewers flocked to social media platforms, just like last year when fans speculated that a reality star was behind the Pigeon character. The wind was taken out of their sails when the character was unmasked, revealing comedian Katherine Ryan.

As fans draw close to unveiling The Masked Singer’s next secret, the anticipation surrounding Air Fryer’s true identity continues to grow, setting the stage for an electrifying spectacle that is bound to captivate fans until the final curtain falls.

Display Image Credits:

– ITV

– Gemma Collins/Instagram

– Instagram