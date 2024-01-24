Unlock the Ultimate Retro Gaming Treasure: Original Iconic 00s Action Game Valued at $2,735!

Unlocking the Value of Old Game Boy Video Games: Hidden Treasures Worth Thousands

GAME BOY owners have been urged to sift through their old video games for one title that is now worth thousands. The Game Boy Advance is a 32-bit handheld game console developed and manufactured by Nintendo.

The Rise and Success of Game Boy Advance

The Game Boy Advance was released in Japan on March 21, 2001, and in North America on June 11, 2001, following the success of the Game Boy Color. With over 81 million units sold, it was a historic triumph for Nintendo. Despite its discontinuation in 2009, the Game Boy Advance and its titles remain incredibly popular among gamers worldwide.

Ninja Five-O: A Valuable Gem

One such title is Ninja Five-O, released in 2003 for the Game Boy Advance. Developed by Hudson Soft and published by Konami, the action video game follows the story of Joe Osugi, a ninja on a mission to stop a terrorist group influenced by the Mad Masks.

Current Value of Ninja Five-O

According to PriceCharting.com, the value of Ninja Five-O varies depending on its condition. In loose condition (just the cartridge), the title can fetch around $295. Complete in the box (CIB), it can bring in a substantial $731.61. In new condition, sellers can earn an impressive $1,500 for the title. If verified and graded, the video game can reach a staggering value of $2,735. Even the box alone can earn approximately $420.

Other Highly Valued Game Boy Advance Titles

Aside from Ninja Five-O, several other Game Boy Advance titles have significantly increased in value. For instance, Pokemon Sapphire, one of the first installments of Pokemon’s third generation, can now bring around $70.49 in loose condition, up to $219.66 if it is CIB, and as much as $1,089.64 if it is new. On the other hand, Pokemon Ruby, released simultaneously with Pokemon Sapphire, can fetch $71 if it is loose, approximately $242.11 if it is CIB, and a substantial $799.56 if it is new.