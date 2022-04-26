Unexpected Ways To Stay Hydrated During The Summer

But you don’t need to stick exclusively to beverages to keep yourself hydrated. Try getting creative with some of your favorite water-rich fruits or vegetables. “Snack on bell-peppers, celery, and sliced cucumber with your favorite dip alongside some chips,” registered dietitian Katie Cavuto tells Byrdie.

Need some other ideas? Byrdie suggests a hydrating tzatziki sauce, gazpacho, or zucchini to get your mouth watering. Probiotic foods such as yogurt can also be a good choice as they further enhance water absorption, according to Frederick Health.

However, hydration is about more than just replenishing what was lost, it’s also about maintaining hydration in the first place. Even if you’ve been keeping up with your water intake, switching to beverages like coffee, energy drinks, sodas, and sweet teas can have the opposite effect on a hot day, as the sugar and sodium can dehydrate our bodies (via Frederick Health). Beverage choice can be particularly important on a plane. If your summer vacation plans include travel, drinking water throughout the flight can help keep you hydrated against the dry air of the cabin.

It’s important to pay attention to your body, as your body will give you clues as to whether or not you’re adequately hydrated — such as your urine color. Experts at Frederick Health state that pale urine means you’re adequately hydrated, while shades of darker yellow are a sign to drink more water.