Uncovering the Unlikely Friendship Between Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer – a Surprising Hollywood Bond

Did you know that Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer are real life friends?

It’s the friendship we didn’t know we needed, but the fact that super serious-seeming Alexander Skarsgård is BFFs with the hilarious and silly Jack McBrayer makes us just feel better about life in general.

Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgård have been friends for over a decade. The 30 Rock alum and the Swedish actor have been close friends since at least 2013, per Just Jared.

Not only do fans love how chummy these seemingly opposites are in real life, but some are hoping that Alexander and Jack will take their crazy chemistry to the big screen.

“It brings me very great joy that Alexander Skarsgård’s very best friend is Jack McBrayer. An iconic duo,” one such person said on X in honor of spotting the guys at the Emmys.

Finally, for your consideration as to the awesomeness of this friendship, watch a short clip in which Alexander is being interviewed at Sundance in 2023.