Uncovering the Secrets of Gladiators Star and Fitness Icon Zack George – Who is Steel? All about Zack George Revealed

Struggle to Strength: The Inspiring Journey of Gladiators’ Zack George

Who is Zack George?

MUSCLE man Zack George is living a dream, part of the new line-up of Gladiators in the BBC reboot, taking on the mantle of Steel. His enduring passion for fitness began during his teenage years, from his own remarkable transformation. Focusing on inspiring the next generation, George aspires to propel young fans to embrace fitness and lead healthier lives.

Reflecting on his new role, George expressed his childhood inspiration from the Gladiators, never imagining transforming himself into a ‘superhuman’ figure. He envisions becoming the resilient, unyielding Steel and serving as the inspiration for a fresh wave of fans.

His journey to self-confidence involved overcoming struggles with body image and overcoming an addiction to fast food, ultimately leading to a transformative and positive shift in lifestyle. The support of his family played a crucial role in his fitness journey, encouraging a healthy, balanced lifestyle rooted in nutritious eating and regular exercise.

When did Zack George win the title of UK’s Fittest Man?

In 2020, Zack George achieved the remarkable feat of being crowned the UK’s Fittest Man and secured the 26th spot among 126,461 competitors on the global CrossFit leaderboard. Speaking on The One Show, he expressed his excitement in following the legacy of iconic Gladiators characters Wolf and Hunter, reflecting on the show’s enormous influence.

What age is Zack George?

Born on July 13, 1990, Zack George has reached the age of 33 as of June 2023, standing tall at six feet and carrying a weight of 223lbs.