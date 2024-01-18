Uncover the Viral TikTok Sensation, Corporate Erin, Portrayed by Lisa Beasley!

“Corporate Erin” TikTok: Escaping Mundanity One Skit at a Time

Sometimes, the best form of escapism is making fun of the most mundane parts of life. The allure of laughing at the most common yet ridiculous aspects of working life has taken over TikTok. Workers have gone viral by recreating the infuriating conversations they’ve had with customers or managers, providing hours of comic relief for users. And those who work corporate jobs can also find similar comedic relief on the app with skits like “Corporate Erin,” making viewers laugh while also reminding them of their day jobs.

The Virality of Lisa Beasley’s “Corporate Erin” on TikTok

The character Corporate Erin is the epitome of the typical, micro-managing manager anyone in a corporate job has dealt with. Lisa Beasley, a TikToker, embodies those infuriatingly incompetent managers with her character Corporate Erin, the “Managerial Managistic Manager for Managerial Logistics.”

Lisa’s TikTok account features Corporate Erin, bringing the most mundane aspects of office life to life. She introduces Corporate Erin at a virtual meeting, featuring a slightly disheveled Erin who uses corporate buzzwords like “bandwidth,” “deliverables,” and “onboard”. The high-performance introductory video alone has garnered more than nine million views, and the comments are filled with viewers complimenting Lisa’s portrayal of the typical busybody manager.

Corporate Erin’s Relatability Among Viewers

As viewers get more into Lisa’s character, they continue to almost roleplay the mundanity of corporate life in the comments on her videos. This relatability, combined with the humorous portrayal of everyday corporate struggles, has gained Lisa’s account over 307,000 followers.

Though the skit is just a form of satire for Lisa, Corporate Erin’s vocal inflection and tone continue to resonate with many viewers. While Lisa has other characters she portrays on her TikTok page, Corporate Erin remains a favorite among many for providing comical relief and reminding people of their daily work routine.