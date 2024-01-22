Uncover the Two Game-Changing Tricks to Double Your iPhone’s Battery Life – Owners, Don’t Miss Out!

How Apple Users Can Extend the Battery Life of Their Devices with These Two Genius Tricks

Apple users have just discovered two top tricks for boosting the battery life of their devices. It’s not magic – it’s just a couple of hidden secrets finally revealed by the tech giant itself. If you want to know how to make your Apple device last longer, keep reading.

Maximizing Battery Life Using Screen Brightness and Wi-Fi

Apple says: “There are two simple ways you can preserve battery life — no matter how you use your device: adjust your screen brightness and use Wi‑Fi.” Decreasing the brightness of your screen means consuming less power. So, dimming your screen will save electricity. You can choose to manually dim your screen, or turn on Auto-Brightness to extend your battery life.

Using Wi-Fi Instead of Cellular Data

Choosing Wi-Fi over cellular data can also greatly impact your battery life. Because the proximity between the transmitter and the receiver matters, a Wi-Fi connection uses less power than a mobile network. So keep Wi-Fi on at all times to save your battery. When Wi-Fi is connected, it uses 30 mw continuously, whereas mobile data uses from 50 to 500 mw depending on signal strength when using data or voice.

Optimizing iPhone Battery Life by Keeping Apps Open

Contrary to popular belief, you might be surprised to learn that it’s better to keep your apps open rather than quitting them often. Why? Because the iPhone is designed to efficiently run apps in the background or pause them. As Apple explained, there’s typically no reason to quit an app since quitting it doesn’t save battery power. Only close an app if it’s unresponsive.

By implementing these battery-saving strategies into your daily routine, you can extend the life of your Apple device’s battery. Try adjusting your screen brightness, using Wi-Fi whenever possible, and keeping your apps open. Your battery will thank you!