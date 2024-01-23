Uncover the Secret to Fortnite’s Latest Update Downtime – When Will Fortnite Go Down?

FORTNITE Downtime Today: Major update v28.10 expected to bring item unvaults, new cosmetics and possible return to Augments

Fortnite players are bracing for a bout of downtime today, which will bring along the first major update of the new season. The fan-favourite battle-royale game went back to its roots towards the end of last year, with the arrival of Chapter five Season one.

Fortnite Downtime: When to Expect the v28.10 Update?

Epic has confirmed via a Twitter post that Fortnite server downtime for update v28.10 will start today at 9am GMT / 4am EST / 1am PST. Downtime is when the creators of a game take it offline to conduct background maintenance.

Epic added that matchmaking will be disabled “shortly beforehand” – or roughly 30 minutes prior. So, if you’re struggling to get into a game or have suddenly been booted out of a match, this will be why.

Fortnite Downtime: When Will the Game Be Back Online?

Epic hasn’t specified how long Fortnite will be out of action. However, onlookers anticipate Fortnite to be down until 1pm GMT / 8am EST / 5am PST. Typically, Fortnite goes down for four hours each update.

Though hardcore gamers have found that Fortnite comes back online earlier than when Epic Games finally announces it on Twitter.

What is expected in Fortnite’s v28.10 update?

High-profile Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR revealed on Twitter more features that players can expect to see in today’s update: