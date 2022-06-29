Ukonwa Ojo Exits as Amazon Studios’ Chief Marketing Officer

Ukonwa Ojo, Amazon Studios’ chief marketing officer who has been in her position since 2020, is stepping down from her position, the studio announced to staff on Tuesday.

Ojo has led the marketing campaigns for some of the biggest Amazon films and series, including “Coming 2 America,” “Being the Ricardos” “The Wheel of Time,” “The Underground Railroad” and “The Boys.”

She took over the position from Andy Donkin in 2020.

“For nearly two years, Ukonwa has supported the Prime Video brand and its broad and growing content slate with focus, passion and commitment. She has led a talented marketing team that created engaging new ways to connect with our customers,” Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video & Amazon Studios, wrote in a note to staff. “I know you’ll join me in thanking Ukonwa for her contributions and wishing her all the best moving forward.”

Hopkins also said in his note that with Ojo’s departure, the studio will “use this transition period to evaluate our organizational needs” and that he will be reaching out to other senior marketing team members in the coming days on how to move forward.

“I want every member of the marketing organization to be assured that you are valued and appreciated. I’m aware how demanding your jobs are and how hard you are working. I know too that transitions can be unsettling, and I ask for your patience as we work through this period,” he said. “As always, I look forward to working alongside all of you as we continue to grow our ever-expanding business – together.”

Prior to joining Amazon, Ojo has led marketing for MAC Cosmetics and beauty company Coty, where she was chief marketing officer of Consumer Beauty.

Amazon recently completed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, acquiring its library of films and TV shows and nabbing the rights to distribute franchises like the James Bond movies.

Variety first reported the news.