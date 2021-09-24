UK Weather: Met Office forecast warns temperatures will dive next week with strong winds

Brits have been warned by the latest Met Office forecast that miserable torrential downpours and strong winds are looming.

A three-day mini-heatwave with highs of 23C is expected to continue over the next few days. However, an Atlantic front is about to make matters worse.

Areas in the north are expected to see “blustery weather” in the north for the rest of the week, with a divide between the south where sunny spells and dry conditions remain thanks to a push from the Azores.

However, a “shift” in the position of the jet stream early next week will also begin a change in the British weather, with wet and windy conditions and a sudden drop in temperatures.







(Image: PA)



This will mark the ‘end of the summer’ with it feeling more ‘autumnal’ alongside colder mercury and regular showers.

Expert Met Office Meteorologist, Adam Thornhill, said; “For the rest of this week and for the weekend, we will continue to see low pressure systems bringing blustery weather to the north of the UK whereas further south the drier, warmer weather remains thanks to the influence of high pressure extending up from the Azores”.







(Image: PA)



Monday appears to be a cold and wet day for many across the UK.

“However, a shift in the position of the jet stream brings a change in our weather next week, allowing a cold front associated with a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic to spread eastwards bringing wet and windy conditions across the whole country throughout Monday.” Thornhill also added.









“Behind the cold front, conditions will feel much more autumnal with a cooler feel and blustery showers for many.”

Although the UK will see temperatures plummet, potentially below normal for the time of year, mercury is set to slowly recover by October.

The sharp contrast with “gusty winds” will shock Brits as most experienced a below-average wind speed over recent weeks.

According to the Met Office, certain regions experienced the lowest average wind speeds in 20-years. The windy conditions that arrived within days could make it feel much colder.

Although the summer seems to have been a ‘washout for most Brits, due to the interchangeable weather, the Met Office states that the rainfall for August/September so far has been less than usual for August/September.

For the latest weather updates and breaking news stories from the UK and across the globe, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.