UK Weather: Met Office forecast three-day mini-heatwave to hit Brits in September

After a rather disappointing summer, Brits will get the chance to enjoy a final mini heatwave in September.

Three days of intense heat will see sun-deprived Londoners melt before the summer ends.

According to the Met Office forecasts, the next three days will see bright spells and dry weather. The mercury is expected at 23C.

On Thursday, temperatures will reach 22C in the capital. Tomorrow and Saturday will be even warmer at 23C.

But the mini-heatwave is short-lived as rain is predicted to hit at the end the weekend.







Although mercury will remain high at 22C, the miserable conditions won’t be the same.

According to the Met Office, most people in the southeast and Wales will enjoy the glorious sunshine.

This weekend, rain and strong gusts are expected to hit areas in the northwest England, Northern Ireland and Central Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin told Central Recorder: “Plenty more sunshine across much of the country today.







“Much of southern Scotland and certainly most of England and Wales will have another fine day of September sunshine.

“Temperatures are responding to that sunshine, heading up into the low twenties – 22C, maybe 23C across parts of the southeast.”

Last week Brits suffered days of severe storms and flood warnings were put in place for England when torrential downpours lashed millions in England.









It comes after August saw “extreme” weather, with two named storms, a heatwave, and the hottest August day recorded over the past 17 years.

According to the meteorological calendar, summer ends on August 31. However, Brits have been able to enjoy a second wind thanks to recent sunny spells that extended into September.

Brits called the UK’s Summer one of its worst, despite the fact that it was not the wettest nor coldest.

It was called a complete ‘washout and letdown’ due to the lack of high temperatures and consistent warm weather, as well as rain and thunderstorms constantly breaking up the sunlight.

There have been occasions when British temperatures exceeded those of European hotspots, which has been a benefit to the Covid travel restrictions.

