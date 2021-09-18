UK Weather 23C Sunshine Warming Brits before Temperature dives in weekend washout!

Brits are set for one of the final days of summer sunshine today, with highs of 23C expected to warm areas of the UK.

The mercury will reach its highest point in the low-20s. It will then plummet in the weekend’s washout when thunderstorms and severe weather are expected.

The next few days will bring torrential rains, storms, and gusts to the UK, where temperatures are unlikely to exceed 20C.

According to the Met Office on Friday, it will be cloudy and foggy with dry spells and sunny periods.

The mercury will rise to 23C in areas west of the country, where there will be thick clouds and possible showers.

Sun-worshippers will need to make the most of the rays as forecasters are predicting wet weather to take a turn for the worst this weekend.

Brits enjoyed scorching temperatures of 24C on Thursday. The southeast provided blue skies and summer vibes.

The hot weather today could rival the temperatures in Spain, Portugal, and other areas of southern France.

This week was filled with storms and hot sunshine. The pattern will continue the following week.

Alex Deakin of the Met Office says there’s still “quite a bit of uncertainty about the details” for this coming weekend.

He said: “The main three weather elements will be foggy conditions in the mornings, some heavy showers around – in fact, some big downpours are likely, but by no means for everyone – and there will be some warm sunshine around also.”

However, the weekend is looking to be a complete washout, with cloudy and rain starting from Saturday.

There will be more rain on Sunday and Monday, as heavy downpours are expected to fall at times when there is less chance of brightening.

Wales and the southwest are set to see the heaviest of showers, with “hit and miss” downpours elsewhere tomorrow.

And Sunday will be a washout for most Brits, with “a lot of rain could fall in a relatively short space of time”.

“Basically, we’re expecting a bit more cloud on Sunday and a greater chance of seeing some heavy showers,” The meteorologist stated that.